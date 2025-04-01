Left Menu

Maharashtra's AI Leap: MARVEL's New Role

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a high-powered committee to implement artificial intelligence in government offices. MARVEL will spearhead AI adoption across various departments, focusing on data protection. Additionally, a Mining Authority is set up in Gadchiroli to manage minerals and foster industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:56 IST
Maharashtra's AI Leap: MARVEL's New Role
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra state cabinet has taken a significant step by approving the creation of a high-powered committee dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence technology into government and semi-government offices. This initiative aligns with the state's vision of modernizing its administrative processes.

The decision will expand the mandate of Maharashtra Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement Ltd (MARVEL), an entity originally established in 2024 to implement AI within the police force. MARVEL is now tasked with extending AI implementation across other governmental departments while ensuring robust data protection.

Further, the cabinet sanctioned the formation of a 13-member Mining Authority in Gadchiroli, led by the chief minister. This body will regulate mineral management and support the creation of industrial and mega projects, aiming to contribute to Maharashtra's goal of a 1 trillion-dollar economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

