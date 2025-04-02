Nokia and Bharti Airtel Unite to Revolutionize 5G Service Delivery

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel and Finnish telecommunications gear manufacturer Nokia have announced an expansion of their core network collaboration, aimed at accelerating the delivery of cutting-edge 5G services.

Nokia, which already plays a significant role in Airtel's network infrastructure by supplying vital technologies like VoLTE and Home Subscriber Server, is set to enhance Airtel's capabilities through the deployment of its Packet Core appliance-based and Fixed Wireless Access solutions.

This development promises to integrate 5G and 4G technologies seamlessly, enhancing network efficiency and service delivery for Airtel's customer base. Utilizing Nokia's automation framework, Airtel aims for faster service rollouts and reduced operational costs, marking a vital step forward in its journey towards offering advanced 5G solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)