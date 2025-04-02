Left Menu

Nokia and Bharti Airtel Unite to Revolutionize 5G Service Delivery

Bharti Airtel and Nokia are strengthening their network collaboration to accelerate 5G service delivery. Nokia's technology footprint in Airtel's network will integrate 5G and 4G into a unified server set, improve broadband capacity, optimize service launch, and streamline network management, reinforcing Airtel’s progress towards advanced 5G solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:37 IST
Nokia and Bharti Airtel Unite to Revolutionize 5G Service Delivery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel and Finnish telecommunications gear manufacturer Nokia have announced an expansion of their core network collaboration, aimed at accelerating the delivery of cutting-edge 5G services.

Nokia, which already plays a significant role in Airtel's network infrastructure by supplying vital technologies like VoLTE and Home Subscriber Server, is set to enhance Airtel's capabilities through the deployment of its Packet Core appliance-based and Fixed Wireless Access solutions.

This development promises to integrate 5G and 4G technologies seamlessly, enhancing network efficiency and service delivery for Airtel's customer base. Utilizing Nokia's automation framework, Airtel aims for faster service rollouts and reduced operational costs, marking a vital step forward in its journey towards offering advanced 5G solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025