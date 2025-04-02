SpaceX's Polar Pursuit: Fram2 Mission Takes Off

On Monday, Elon Musk's SpaceX embarked on a groundbreaking journey by sending four private astronauts on the Fram2 mission. This expedition marks an unprecedented polar-orbit trajectory, funded by Maltese investor Chun Wang, who is also the mission commander.

Returning from a nine-month stint aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams re-acclimate to Earth as they continue their collaboration with Boeing. Their latest mission entailed testing the capsule that failed to return them earlier, symbolizing resilience amid adversity.

In related developments, Italy progresses toward establishing its low-orbit satellite constellation for dual civil and military applications, while the US FAA concludes one investigation into SpaceX's Starship test flights, with another probe still underway.

