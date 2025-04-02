Left Menu

SpaceX's Polar Pursuit: Fram2 Mission Takes Off

SpaceX launched the Fram2 mission with four private astronauts, including a crypto entrepreneur, on a unique polar orbit. Meanwhile, NASA astronauts readapt to life on Earth and Italy advances its satellite constellation. The US FAA closed one probe into SpaceX as another remains open.

Updated: 02-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:31 IST
SpaceX's Polar Pursuit: Fram2 Mission Takes Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Elon Musk's SpaceX embarked on a groundbreaking journey by sending four private astronauts on the Fram2 mission. This expedition marks an unprecedented polar-orbit trajectory, funded by Maltese investor Chun Wang, who is also the mission commander.

Returning from a nine-month stint aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams re-acclimate to Earth as they continue their collaboration with Boeing. Their latest mission entailed testing the capsule that failed to return them earlier, symbolizing resilience amid adversity.

In related developments, Italy progresses toward establishing its low-orbit satellite constellation for dual civil and military applications, while the US FAA concludes one investigation into SpaceX's Starship test flights, with another probe still underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

