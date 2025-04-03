Taiwan Challenges Unfair U.S. Tariffs Amid Growing Tech Demand

Taiwan's government has denounced the recent U.S. import tariffs as unfair, arguing that past American tech restrictions on China have exacerbated trade imbalances during Trump's presidency. The Taiwanese cabinet plans to engage in talks with Washington, seeking clarity on the tariffs that largely bypass its crucial semiconductor exports.

The 32% duty impacts dozens of Taiwan's trade sectors despite its key role in supplying high-demand tech products to the U.S., particularly semiconductors and AI-related goods. Taiwan officials point out that Trump's earlier restrictions on China had redirected supply chains towards Taiwan, boosting U.S. demand.

Major Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC recently announced extensive investments in the U.S., underlining Taiwan's vital role in America's economic and security fabric. The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan echoed these sentiments, stressing the strategic importance of U.S.-Taiwan ties amidst regional geopolitical tensions.

