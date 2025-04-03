Left Menu

Synechron Unveils CyberAI Accelerators: Transforming Enterprise Security with AI

Synechron introduces the CyberAI accelerators suite, including solutions to enhance enterprise security, improve compliance, and reduce risks using AI. The program aims to help organizations tackle cyber threats through automation and intelligence. Key solutions include RiskControl.AI, AppSec.AI, Resolve.AI, and Validate.AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:59 IST
Synechron, a leading digital transformation consulting firm, announced the launch of the CyberAI accelerators program, a suite of innovative AI-driven solutions designed to bolster enterprise security and streamline compliance. The CyberAI package, which includes RiskControl.AI, AppSec.AI, Resolve.AI, and Validate.AI, focuses on automating IT risk management, securing vulnerabilities, and safeguarding GenAI models. These solutions provide real-time control assessments and help prioritize and remediate risks, ensuring system reliability.

The launch addresses a critical gap in enterprises' ability to keep up with fast-evolving cyber threats. 'Businesses were struggling to manage the complexity of these threats,' explained Faisal Husain, Synechron's Co-founder and CEO. 'CyberAI fills this need by delivering scalable defensive measures through AI-powered automation.'

According to Sandeep Kumar, head of FinLabs at Synechron, the CyberAI suite offers a comprehensive framework for integrating AI into security strategies, thereby enhancing risk management. With a global workforce exceeding 14,500 employees across 60 offices, Synechron continues to develop award-winning cybersecurity solutions through its FinLabs research division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

