Trump Extends TikTok's Lifeline: An Executive Move

President Trump issued an executive order extending TikTok's operation in the U.S. by 75 days. This move aims to give more time to negotiate American ownership, as mandated divestment from China approaches. TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance, however, insists the platform is not for sale.

Updated: 04-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 23:25 IST
In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is signing an executive order to keep TikTok operational in the United States for an additional 75 days. The decision aims to provide the administration sufficient time to forge a deal that would see the popular social media platform fall into American hands.

With Congress setting a January 19 deadline for ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, to divest from the platform or face a U.S. ban citing national security concerns, the president took it upon himself to extend the negotiating period in hopes of achieving a suitable agreement.

While Trump is entertaining several offers from U.S. businesses interested in acquiring TikTok, ByteDance steadfastly claims the platform is not on the market. TikTok maintains its commitment to user safety with offices in both Singapore and Los Angeles.

