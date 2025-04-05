Foxconn's Record Revenue Amid Global Political Tensions
Foxconn, Taiwan's leading electronics manufacturer, achieved a record-breaking Q1 revenue driven by robust demand for AI products. However, the company remains cautious due to evolving global political and economic conditions, including significant tariffs imposed by President Trump on Chinese and Taiwanese goods.
Foxconn, the global leader in contract electronics manufacturing, has announced its highest ever first-quarter revenue, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence products. Despite the positive financial performance, the company expressed concerns over global political developments that may affect future growth.
The company's revenue surged 24.2% year-on-year to reach T$1.64 trillion ($49.5 billion), buoyed by robust demand in its cloud and networking products division. Foxconn, a critical supplier for AI chip firm Nvidia, saw its figures just shy of the anticipated T$1.68 trillion, according to LSEG SmartEstimate.
As U.S. President Trump imposed a 34% tariff on Chinese goods, Foxconn continues to monitor geopolitical dynamics closely. The tariffs also target Taiwanese goods, adding pressure to Foxconn as their stock reflects broader tech market challenges. The company will release its full first-quarter earnings on May 14.
