Stranded in the Forest: When a Navigation App Leads You Astray

In an unexpected turn of events, a popular navigation app led a group of travelers astray, taking them deep into a dense forest in Kerala, where heavy rain compounded their woes.

The group of five men, on their way to Nilambur from Kalpetta, followed a forest path marked by the app, only to find themselves stuck amid heavy rains within the intimidating forest widely known for wildlife, including elephants and boars.

Thanks to a prompt response from the local Fire and Rescue Services, the stranded passengers and their immobilized vehicle were towed to safety, allowing them to continue their journey unscathed.

(With inputs from agencies.)