Stranded in the Forest: When a Navigation App Leads You Astray

A group of men using a navigation app got stranded in a dense Kerala forest during heavy rain. Rescued by fire services, they were attending a function in Nilambur. Their car got stuck in a marshy pit frequented by wildlife. Towed to safety, they continued their journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unexpected turn of events, a popular navigation app led a group of travelers astray, taking them deep into a dense forest in Kerala, where heavy rain compounded their woes.

The group of five men, on their way to Nilambur from Kalpetta, followed a forest path marked by the app, only to find themselves stuck amid heavy rains within the intimidating forest widely known for wildlife, including elephants and boars.

Thanks to a prompt response from the local Fire and Rescue Services, the stranded passengers and their immobilized vehicle were towed to safety, allowing them to continue their journey unscathed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

