Juspay's Global Expansion Bolstered by $60 Million Investment

In a significant development for the global payments landscape, Juspay, headquartered in Bengaluru, has successfully raised $60 million in a Series D funding round. Prominent investors including Kedaara Capital, alongside existing stakeholders like Softbank and Accel, participated in the capital influx aimed at expanding Juspay's global reach.

Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder & COO of Juspay, highlighted their mission to create long-term value in the payments ecosystem while emphasizing their commitment to expanding worldwide and advancing artificial intelligence within their operations. The investment will drive interdisciplinary innovations aimed at enhancing the workforce and merchant interactions.

Nishant Sharma of Kedaara Capital expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Juspay, acknowledging their technological prowess and leadership. The funding underlines Juspay's dedication to redefining payment solutions for enterprises through open-source platforms and resilient infrastructure. Juspay, founded in 2012, is renowned for processing millions of transactions daily with impressive reliability.

