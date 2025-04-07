Left Menu

Juspay's Global Expansion Bolstered by $60 Million Investment

Juspay, a leader in payment infrastructure, has secured $60 million in Series D funding, co-led by Kedaara Capital. This investment supports its expansion across key markets and enhancement of its open-source payments platform, furthering AI capabilities and merchant solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:38 IST
Juspay's Global Expansion Bolstered by $60 Million Investment
In a significant development for the global payments landscape, Juspay, headquartered in Bengaluru, has successfully raised $60 million in a Series D funding round. Prominent investors including Kedaara Capital, alongside existing stakeholders like Softbank and Accel, participated in the capital influx aimed at expanding Juspay's global reach.

Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder & COO of Juspay, highlighted their mission to create long-term value in the payments ecosystem while emphasizing their commitment to expanding worldwide and advancing artificial intelligence within their operations. The investment will drive interdisciplinary innovations aimed at enhancing the workforce and merchant interactions.

Nishant Sharma of Kedaara Capital expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Juspay, acknowledging their technological prowess and leadership. The funding underlines Juspay's dedication to redefining payment solutions for enterprises through open-source platforms and resilient infrastructure. Juspay, founded in 2012, is renowned for processing millions of transactions daily with impressive reliability.

