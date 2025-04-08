IBM's New AI Hub in Lucknow: A Technological Leap

IBM, a leading US IT firm, has announced its initiative to set up a Software Lab in Lucknow, marking a significant step toward advancing Generative and agentic AI technologies. The lab will harness Large and Small Language Models to cater to the growing demands of businesses in India and worldwide.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the lab's potential impact on the state's economic landscape by fostering job creation and local talent engagement. He highlighted plans to transform Lucknow into an AI-centric city, establishing it as a nucleus for innovation and AI ecosystem development.

Sandip Patel, IBM India and South Asia Managing Director, underscored the lab's role as a milestone in IBM's 'Innovate in India' initiative, aiming to utilize the region's skilled workforce for next-gen AI solutions and contribute to India's digital evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)