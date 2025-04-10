EPA Employee Monitoring Intensifies with Badge and AI Tracking

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is implementing new measures to monitor employee presence at the office, including tracking badge swipes, laptop logins, and additional data metrics. The initiative comes as the Trump administration continues to focus on technological solutions to enhance government operations.

An internal memo, revealed this week, indicates that employees are expected to comply with in-office directives or face potential disciplinary actions, including termination. This follows the rescission of remote-work agreements on February 12. AI applications for monitoring were referenced, but the EPA clarified it is not using these technologies for direct personnel decisions.

While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not adopted similar tracking measures, the EPA's actions reflect a broader trend of monitoring under Elon Musk's influence, according to sources. As debates continue over privacy and employment rights, the question of how technology and government employee relations will coexist remains at the forefront.

