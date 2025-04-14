Skye Air's Historic Drone Delivery Paves New Pathways in Nepal

In a groundbreaking demonstration, Skye Air, India's largest hyper-local drone delivery company, successfully showcased its technology by delivering up to one kilogram of food and essential items in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.

The demonstration was part of the South Asia Drone Forum 2025, co-hosted by the Nepalese government and the World Bank, where Skye Air utilized its Skye Ship One drone to deliver packages in the designated drone corridor. This event marked Nepal's inaugural drone-delivered food package, emphasizing drone technology's scalable potential for real-world applications beyond borders.

Representing India on an esteemed international stage, Skye Air highlighted the prowess of Bharat's deep-tech innovation, emphasizing its dominance in unmanned traffic management and drone logistics among South Asian counterparts. The forum, attended by civil aviation authorities from seven South Asian nations and international delegates, underscored the significance of advancing drone solutions for logistics, healthcare, and disaster response.

(With inputs from agencies.)