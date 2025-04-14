Left Menu

Skye Air's Historic Drone Delivery Paves New Pathways in Nepal

Skye Air, a leading drone delivery company from India, successfully demonstrated its drone technology in Nepal by delivering food using the Skye Ship One. The event, part of the South Asia Drone Forum 2025, highlighted the potential for cross-border drone logistics and was attended by regional aviation authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:11 IST
Skye Air's Historic Drone Delivery Paves New Pathways in Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a groundbreaking demonstration, Skye Air, India's largest hyper-local drone delivery company, successfully showcased its technology by delivering up to one kilogram of food and essential items in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.

The demonstration was part of the South Asia Drone Forum 2025, co-hosted by the Nepalese government and the World Bank, where Skye Air utilized its Skye Ship One drone to deliver packages in the designated drone corridor. This event marked Nepal's inaugural drone-delivered food package, emphasizing drone technology's scalable potential for real-world applications beyond borders.

Representing India on an esteemed international stage, Skye Air highlighted the prowess of Bharat's deep-tech innovation, emphasizing its dominance in unmanned traffic management and drone logistics among South Asian counterparts. The forum, attended by civil aviation authorities from seven South Asian nations and international delegates, underscored the significance of advancing drone solutions for logistics, healthcare, and disaster response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025