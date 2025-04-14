Meta Resumes AI Training Using European User Content

In a recent announcement, Meta has revealed plans to resume using publicly available European user data to train its artificial intelligence models. This development follows a temporary halt in response to privacy concerns from activists affirming strict European Union regulations.

The social media giant, owning platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, clarified that the AI training would incorporate only public posts and comments, excluding any private messages. With these measures, Meta aims to align with legal obligations and competitor practices, such as Google's and OpenAI's similar data utilization strategies.

Meta plans to notify European users about the AI training process and offer a channel for objections through a dedicated form. This comes after a December affirmation from EU privacy regulators that backed Meta's initial compliance with legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)