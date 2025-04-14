Left Menu

Meta Resumes AI Training Using European User Content

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, will use publicly available content from European users to train its AI models, resuming efforts halted due to privacy concerns. The AI training will use only public posts, excluding private messages, and EU users will be notified with an objection form available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a recent announcement, Meta has revealed plans to resume using publicly available European user data to train its artificial intelligence models. This development follows a temporary halt in response to privacy concerns from activists affirming strict European Union regulations.

The social media giant, owning platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, clarified that the AI training would incorporate only public posts and comments, excluding any private messages. With these measures, Meta aims to align with legal obligations and competitor practices, such as Google's and OpenAI's similar data utilization strategies.

Meta plans to notify European users about the AI training process and offer a channel for objections through a dedicated form. This comes after a December affirmation from EU privacy regulators that backed Meta's initial compliance with legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

