Katy Perry and Team Make History with All-Female Spaceflight

In a landmark moment for space exploration and gender equality, pop star Katy Perry and five other women successfully launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket, marking the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years.

The crew embarked on their journey aboard a New Shepard rocket from West Texas at precisely 9:31 a.m. ET, venturing to the edge of space. During the 11-minute mission, they experienced weightlessness before making a safe return to earth, as detailed in a live broadcast by Blue Origin.

Among the trailblazing crew were Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, all contributing to this historic venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)