Katy Perry and All-Female Crew Make History in Space
Pop star Katy Perry joined an all-female crew to launch into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket. They completed a historic flight, marking the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years. The 11-minute journey took them to the edge of space, experiencing weightlessness, before safely returning.
The mission, which took off from West Texas at 9:31 a.m. ET, saw the crew travel to the brink of space. During the 11-minute journey, they experienced weightlessness, offering a glimpse into the extraordinary conditions beyond our planet.
This mission is not only a milestone in space exploration but also a testament to women's growing representation in fields traditionally dominated by men, showcasing the evolving landscape of space travel.
