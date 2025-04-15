Cyber Showdown: China's Allegations Against U.S. NSA Operatives

In a bold accusation, China announced on Tuesday that it is pursuing three suspected U.S. operatives allegedly involved in cyberattacks on Chinese infrastructure during the Asian Games held in Harbin last February. The Harbin police headquarters identified the individuals as Katheryn A. Wilson, Robert J. Snelling, and Stephen W. Johnson, linking them to the National Security Agency.

The suspected attacks, aimed at disrupting the Games' management systems and targeting critical infrastructure in Heilongjiang province, including transportation and telecommunications, also reportedly targeted technology giant Huawei. Chinese authorities claim the attacks sought to undermine the Games' operations and jeopardize sensitive data. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian condemned the actions, urging the U.S. to halt such activities and maintain diplomatic integrity.

The allegations come amidst a longstanding cyber rivalry, with both nations frequently accusing each other of digital espionage. The U.S. has similarly pointed fingers at Chinese nationals in the past, underlining the ongoing cyber tensions between the two global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)