Google Faces Antitrust Firestorm: Breaking Up Big Tech

A federal judge ruled Google illegally dominated online advertising technology markets, bolstering an antitrust case spearheaded by the U.S. Department of Justice. This could lead to a breakup of Google's ad tech business. Google faces similar antitrust challenges concerning its Chrome browser and the Android app store.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant antitrust development, a U.S. federal judge declared that Google unlawfully dominated the markets for online advertising technology. This ruling, issued on Thursday, represents a crucial phase in the government's ongoing efforts to challenge Google's expansive influence in digital markets.

The decision paves the way for possible legal mandates requiring Google to divest its advertising products, potentially reshaping the company's ad tech architecture. As legal proceedings unfold in Washington, Google could be compelled to sell its Chrome browser and modify business operations to curtail its dominance in online search.

Moreover, the tech giant is under scrutiny regarding its Android app store. Recent legal challenges have criticized Google's control over app distribution and pricing, increasing pressures for the company to adopt more competitive practices. The outcome of these trials could substantially impact Google's future strategies in advertising and search industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

