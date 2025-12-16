Left Menu

Stars Shine: A Journey Through Vintage Celebrities in Advertising

An exhibition at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts showcases vintage advertisements featuring cinema legends like Mohammed Rafi, Begum Akhtar, and Dharmendra. The exhibition highlights the role of film stars in shaping advertising and public taste between 1950 and 1990.

An exhibition at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) unveils a unique collection of vintage advertisements that once featured legendary cinema personalities, including playback singers Mohammed Rafi and Begum Akhtar. Titled 'Stars Shine', the exhibition seeks to celebrate and preserve the confluence of cinema and advertising history.

The exhibition, curated by Iqbal Rizvi, highlights sepia-toned print ads from the 1950s to the 1990s, dedicated to iconic figures like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Mukesh. The display also pays tribute to the late actor Dharmendra, whose endorsements for brands such as Televista and Murphy transistors are fondly remembered.

Featuring vintage ads promoting products ranging from Lux soap to Philips Radio, the event demonstrates how film stars and singers shaped public taste and culture. The IGNCA aims to create a repository of Indian advertisements from the era, showcasing their artistic and historical significance.

