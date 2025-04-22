Left Menu

Signify Unveils Revolutionary Ecolink Fan Range with Cutting-Edge Technology

Signify introduces a new Ecolink fan range featuring BLDC Technology and smart models powered by WiZ. The lineup includes innovative designs, high-speed performance, and energy efficiency to meet consumer demands. The launch highlights unique features and a commitment to sustainability with various aesthetically pleasing color options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:57 IST
Signify, the global leader in lighting solutions, has launched an innovative Ecolink fan range designed to revolutionize home cooling. The new lineup includes models with BLDC Technology and smart features powered by WiZ, Signify's IoT platform, ensuring high-speed performance and energy efficiency, essential for modern consumers.

Showcasing advanced features like designer LED speed indicators, RF remote technology, and aesthetically pleasing designs, the Ecolink range aims to redefine consumer expectations. The models, including AiroElevate, AiroQuad, AiroGeometry, and AiroJewel, cater to diverse preferences with options like hollow hub and luxurious finishes.

Backed by intensive research and consumer feedback, Signify commits to sustainability, offering five-year warranties and energy-efficient ratings. Available across various colors, these fans not only provide optimal comfort but also enhance the visual appeal of any space, aligning with Signify's mission to improve everyday living.

