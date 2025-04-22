Google's Monopoly Moves: The Battle Over Search and AI
Alphabet's Google faced scrutiny in a recent antitrust trial for considering exclusive deals with Android phone makers like Samsung for its Gemini AI app, search app, and Chrome browser. The U.S. Department of Justice seeks to break Google's search monopoly, while competition in AI distribution remains a concern.
Alphabet's Google is under fire in an ongoing antitrust trial, where it has been revealed that the tech giant considered forging exclusive deals with Android phone manufacturers like Samsung. These agreements would prioritize not just Google's search application, but also its Gemini AI app and Chrome browser. The trial, held in Washington, sees the U.S. Department of Justice and numerous state attorneys general pushing a judge to mandate Google sell its Chrome browser and implement restrictions to dismantle its perceived monopoly in online search and advertising.
The scrutiny intensified following U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta's ruling, which stated that Google maintained its search monopoly via exclusive contracts with companies like Samsung. However, reports from the trial indicate that as of April 1, Google initiated a new, non-exclusive arrangement with Samsung, allowing the tech giant flexibility to include alternative search engines on new devices.
Despite Google's attempts to modify agreements to comply with Mehta's ruling, the prosecution remains worried about how these exclusives may impact the AI landscape. Google's claim that the case is unrelated to AI is challenged as competition from emerging tech entities, such as OpenAI with ChatGPT and other rivals like Meta Platforms, poses significant threats. The upcoming testimony from OpenAI's ChatGPT head of product, Nick Turley, is anticipated to shed light on the hurdles exclusive deals present for distributing AI products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
