Urgent Search for Missing Toddler in Eksar Piprauli Badagaon

Authorities in Eksar Piprauli Badagaon are in full pursuit of a missing toddler, identified as Mohammad Fujail Ahmed, who disappeared on Thursday afternoon. The incident has left the village in distress.

The boy's disappearance prompted his family to conduct an initial search, which unfortunately yielded no leads, leading to his father, Aslam, filing a formal complaint with local police.

Police have registered a case under Section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Station House Officer Sanjay Shukla confirmed that two teams have been dispatched to locate the child, employing both family collaboration and investigative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)