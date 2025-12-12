In the wake of a major corruption scandal, Ukraine's government is finding it challenging to appoint new energy and justice ministers. Sources close to the situation indicate a stalemate in recruitment efforts following the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk and German Galushchenko.

The alleged kickback scheme at the state atomic agency and subsequent public anger have stalled appointments, while President Zelenskiy concentrates on peace talks with Russia. Potential candidates are deterred by fears of legal entanglements or limited decision-making power under a centralized government system.

The scandal raises international concerns, with Ukraine relying heavily on foreign aid amid the ongoing conflict. Analysts suggest that resolving leadership gaps is crucial for addressing pressing energy infrastructure issues and bolstering Kyiv's position in peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)