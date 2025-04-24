Left Menu

Renmin University and Tencent Transform Financial Database Innovation

Renmin University and Tencent's innovation lab unveiled groundbreaking advancements in financial-grade distributed databases. Key innovations include transaction and storage optimization protocols, achieving significant performance improvements. This collaboration enhances China's leadership in high-performance database systems, bridging academic research and industry application to tackle real-world financial and governance challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:32 IST
Renmin University and Tencent Transform Financial Database Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Renmin University and Tencent's joint innovation lab has revealed significant advancements in financial-grade distributed database systems at their 2025 annual conference. Over two years, they've had seven papers accepted at leading database conferences, with core technologies incorporated into TencentDB TDSQL, achieving faster transaction and query speeds in state-owned banks and government data applications.

Key innovations include the HDCC Protocol, which combines deterministic and non-deterministic concurrency control for enhanced transaction processing, and the Lion Protocol, which uses AI-based workload prediction for optimized replica placement. Storage solutions like the HOCO Engine, offering homomorphic compression, and the adaptable SALI Framework further highlight this groundbreaking work.

The collaboration, involving academic and industry leaders, underscores China's growing role in high-performance database systems. It leverages cutting-edge AI and engineering to solve real-world challenges in finance and governance, showcasing the strategic importance of this partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025