Renmin University and Tencent Transform Financial Database Innovation
Renmin University and Tencent's innovation lab unveiled groundbreaking advancements in financial-grade distributed databases. Key innovations include transaction and storage optimization protocols, achieving significant performance improvements. This collaboration enhances China's leadership in high-performance database systems, bridging academic research and industry application to tackle real-world financial and governance challenges.
Renmin University and Tencent's joint innovation lab has revealed significant advancements in financial-grade distributed database systems at their 2025 annual conference. Over two years, they've had seven papers accepted at leading database conferences, with core technologies incorporated into TencentDB TDSQL, achieving faster transaction and query speeds in state-owned banks and government data applications.
Key innovations include the HDCC Protocol, which combines deterministic and non-deterministic concurrency control for enhanced transaction processing, and the Lion Protocol, which uses AI-based workload prediction for optimized replica placement. Storage solutions like the HOCO Engine, offering homomorphic compression, and the adaptable SALI Framework further highlight this groundbreaking work.
The collaboration, involving academic and industry leaders, underscores China's growing role in high-performance database systems. It leverages cutting-edge AI and engineering to solve real-world challenges in finance and governance, showcasing the strategic importance of this partnership.
