Building Bridges: Global Cyber Security Network Initiative

The Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is working to establish a global network of cybersecurity experts. This initiative, led by CEO Vinayak Godse, involves international interactions to foster collaboration. The effort launched with the India-Singapore Cyber Security Conclave 2025, aiming to enhance industry connections and government relationships.

Speaking after the India-Singapore Cyber Security Conclave 2025, Godse noted that DSCI is organizing meetings globally to facilitate collaboration among Indian cybersecurity experts and their international peers. A similar event, the India-US Cyber Security Conclave, is scheduled in San Francisco next week.

This initiative aims to unite cybersecurity professionals, allowing them to exchange ideas and collaborate, thus adding value to industry and government engagements. With upcoming conclaves in Dubai and Riyadh, the focus remains on fostering international partnerships.

