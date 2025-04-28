Left Menu

Prank Call Drama: Falcons Coach's Son Apologizes for Draft Day Hoax

Jax Ulbrich, son of the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator, prank called quarterback Shedeur Sanders with a false draft offer. Ulbrich apologized for the hoax, which was widely condemned by the Falcons and involved the NFL in an inquiry. Sanders was eventually drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

Updated: 28-04-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 02:57 IST
In a surprising twist during the NFL Draft, Jax Ulbrich, son of the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator, issued an apology for a prank call that led to confusion for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The incident happened on the draft's second day, casting a shadow over Sanders' selection.

Ulbrich's call posed as a draft offer from the New Orleans Saints, tricking Sanders into believing he might be picked sooner. Ulbrich later admitted his mistake on social media, calling his actions 'inexcusable' and expressing deep regret for disrupting Sanders' moment.

The Atlanta Falcons expressed their disapproval of Ulbrich's actions and have coordinated with the NFL for further investigation. Sanders, once tipped for a top spot, was ultimately picked by the Cleveland Browns as the 144th overall pick.

