Aadhaar Authentication Soars: 2,707 Crore Transactions in 2024-25
Aadhaar authentication transactions reached over 2,707 crore in 2024-25, showcasing its growing adoption. March alone recorded 247 crore transactions. The AI/ML-based Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions by UIDAI are widely used, and the total eKYC transactions reached 2356 crore by March 2025.
The Aadhaar system sees unprecedented growth as number holders completed more than 2,707 crore authentication transactions in the fiscal year 2024-25. In March alone, 247 crore transactions were conducted, highlighting the increasing reliance on the 12-digit unique identifier.
The March 2025 figure of 246.75 crore transactions outstrips both last year's numbers for the same month and those from February 2025, signalling a consistent rise in adoption.
In-house developed AI/ML-based Aadhaar Face Authentication technology by UIDAI is significantly gaining momentum, with March witnessing over 15 crore transactions. This uptake emphasizes the technology's seamless benefit delivery and the wide-ranging implementation by over 100 government and private entities.
