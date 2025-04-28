Aadhaar Authentication Soars: 2,707 Crore Transactions in 2024-25

The Aadhaar system sees unprecedented growth as number holders completed more than 2,707 crore authentication transactions in the fiscal year 2024-25. In March alone, 247 crore transactions were conducted, highlighting the increasing reliance on the 12-digit unique identifier.

The March 2025 figure of 246.75 crore transactions outstrips both last year's numbers for the same month and those from February 2025, signalling a consistent rise in adoption.

In-house developed AI/ML-based Aadhaar Face Authentication technology by UIDAI is significantly gaining momentum, with March witnessing over 15 crore transactions. This uptake emphasizes the technology's seamless benefit delivery and the wide-ranging implementation by over 100 government and private entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)