North Korea Unveils Powerful New Warship Amidst Defense Escalation
North Korea has test-fired the new 'Choe Hyon-class' warship's system, focusing on nuclear armament to bolster its maritime sovereignty. The 5,000-tonne vessel, equipped with advanced weaponry, was showcased to leader Kim Jong Un. It is expected to enter service next year, signaling increased defense priorities.
In a bold display of military might, North Korea conducted the first test-firing of the weapons system aboard its new 'Choe Hyon-class' warship, as reported this week by state media KCNA.
The test included the launching of cruise and anti-air missiles, complemented by artillery fire, with the attendance of the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, and senior government officials. This escalation underscores North Korea's intent to enhance its nuclear arsenal for maritime sovereignty and national defense, in line with Kim's remarks.
Unveiled on Saturday, the massive 5,000-tonne warship boasts the 'most powerful weapons,' according to KCNA. Named after anti-Japanese revolutionary fighter Choe Hyon, the vessel is set to join the navy early next year, preparing for a future dominated by increased naval capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
