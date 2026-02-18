Kosovo's Peacemaker: Hashim Thaci's Defense in Acquittal Appeal

Former President of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, pleaded with international judges to acquit him, arguing the charges he faces are without basis. Thaci, seen by many as a peacemaker, emphasized his alignment with democratic ideals and his lifelong dedication to Kosovo's freedom, as he faces charges of murder, torture, and persecution during the independence struggle.

After resigning in 2020, Thaci, alongside three other former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army, has been in custody as they await their verdicts at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague. Prosecutors have sought a maximum 45-year sentence, citing overwhelming evidence against Thaci and his co-defendants.

Despite the prosecution's strong case, Thaci defended his reputation, dismissing widespread accusations, including organ harvesting, as propaganda. Facing a separate trial for witness intimidation, Thaci's call for acquittal follows a public marching demonstration in Pristina, showcasing continued support among Kosovars for their independence hero.

