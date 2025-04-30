Motorola Edge 60 Pro Revolutionizes Smartphone Experience with AI and Advanced Features

In an impressive technological leap, Motorola has unveiled the Edge 60 Pro smartphone, spotlighting a cutting-edge 50MP AI camera setup alongside an enriched AI experience. The phone's AI capabilities extend to personalized use, predicting user behaviors for a seamless operation.

The device boasts a 1.5K Quad-Curved pOLED display, offering unparalleled visual immersion with its vibrant colors and high definition. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset ensures top-tier performance, backed by a robust 6000mAh battery that facilitates long-powered sessions.

Designed with an elegant yet durable build, the Edge 60 Pro meets stringent military standards, making it suitable for various environments. Priced attractively at INR 29,999, the smartphone is available for pre-order beginning today and will be sold on Flipkart and other platforms starting May 7th.

(With inputs from agencies.)