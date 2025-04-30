Left Menu

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Revolutionizes Smartphone Experience with AI and Advanced Features

Motorola introduces the Edge 60 Pro, featuring a 50MP AI camera, cutting-edge AI capabilities, and a vibrant 1.5K display. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, the smartphone offers superior battery life and durability. Available in three colors, it starts at INR 29,999 on Flipkart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:20 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Revolutionizes Smartphone Experience with AI and Advanced Features
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive technological leap, Motorola has unveiled the Edge 60 Pro smartphone, spotlighting a cutting-edge 50MP AI camera setup alongside an enriched AI experience. The phone's AI capabilities extend to personalized use, predicting user behaviors for a seamless operation.

The device boasts a 1.5K Quad-Curved pOLED display, offering unparalleled visual immersion with its vibrant colors and high definition. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset ensures top-tier performance, backed by a robust 6000mAh battery that facilitates long-powered sessions.

Designed with an elegant yet durable build, the Edge 60 Pro meets stringent military standards, making it suitable for various environments. Priced attractively at INR 29,999, the smartphone is available for pre-order beginning today and will be sold on Flipkart and other platforms starting May 7th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025