Current Science News Highlights: Space Missions, Satellite Ventures, and Crocodile Fossils

Recent science news highlights include Firefly's Alpha rocket crash, China's spacecraft return, NASA and FCC nominations advanced in the US Senate, New Zealand Air Force's space squadron plans, discovery of land-living crocodile fossils in the Caribbean, and Amazon's satellite launch to challenge SpaceX's Starlink in broadband internet.

In breaking space news, Firefly's Alpha rocket experienced a malfunction during its sixth ascent, causing a Lockheed Martin satellite to plummet into the Pacific Ocean. The mishap occurred shortly after Alpha's upper engine nozzle detached, resulting in dramatically reduced thrust, as per Firefly Aerospace.

A state media report confirmed the safe return of China's Shenzhou-19 spacecraft, landing in the country's north following a weather-related delay. The crew completed their mission to the 'Tiangong' space station, marking another milestone in China's space endeavors.

The US Senate Commerce Committee has approved President Trump's nominees for NASA and the FCC, endorsing entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments and frequent SpaceX astronaut, as NASA's next leader.

The New Zealand Air Force announced the formation of a space squadron, underscoring the rising strategic importance of space in national defense. Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb emphasized the squadron's role in enhancing New Zealand's space capabilities.

Paleontologists have uncovered new fossils in the Dominican Republic, indicating that the Caribbean was a stronghold for land-based crocodiles post-dinosaurs. These apex predators, or sebecids, were the dominant terrestrial species for a surprising duration.

Amazon has initiated the deployment of its Kuiper internet satellite constellation with the first batch of 27 satellites launched from Florida. This ambitious project aims to rival SpaceX's Starlink, promising global broadband connectivity through a $10 billion investment.

