Apple's Controversial App Store Practices Spark Legal Showdown

In a significant legal development, a U.S. federal judge has accused Apple of violating a court order meant to increase competition in its App Store. The order, stemming from a high-profile antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games, aimed to diversify app download and payment options.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, in an 80-page ruling, stated that Apple failed to adhere to her previous injunction. She emphasized that attempts to interfere with competition won't be tolerated and referred Apple and its vice president of finance, Alex Roman, to federal prosecutors for a potential criminal contempt investigation.

The case revolves around Epic Games' allegations that Apple stifles competition and overcharges commissions. Despite court orders, Apple allegedly imposed a new fee and deterred non-App Store payments, sparking further legal battles and a probe into its business practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)