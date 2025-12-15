Jharkhand hosts Eastern Zone School Band competition in Ranchi

The Jharkhand education department on Monday organised the Eastern Zone School Band Competition here, with more than 400 students from six eastern states participating in the event.

Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) director Shashi Ranjan inaugurated the competition at the Mega Sports Complex.

''Sikkim, Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand are participating in the event. Earlier, 11 states from the eastern region were scheduled to take part,'' Dhirsen Soren, JPEC special project officer and organising secretary of the event, said.

He said the band competition is organised under the joint guidelines of the ministries of defence and education.

''The winning participants from all four zones of the country will take part in the National Band Competition. The band team that emerges as the winner at the national level will get the opportunity to perform on Kartavya Path on January 26,'' he said.

