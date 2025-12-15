Left Menu

Jharkhand hosts Eastern Zone School Band competition in Ranchi

The Jharkhand education department on Monday organised the Eastern Zone School Band Competition here, with more than 400 students from six eastern states participating in the event.Jharkhand Education Project Council JEPC director Shashi Ranjan inaugurated the competition at the Mega Sports Complex.Sikkim, Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand are participating in the event.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-12-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 14:47 IST
Jharkhand hosts Eastern Zone School Band competition in Ranchi
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand education department on Monday organised the Eastern Zone School Band Competition here, with more than 400 students from six eastern states participating in the event.

Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) director Shashi Ranjan inaugurated the competition at the Mega Sports Complex.

''Sikkim, Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand are participating in the event. Earlier, 11 states from the eastern region were scheduled to take part,'' Dhirsen Soren, JPEC special project officer and organising secretary of the event, said.

He said the band competition is organised under the joint guidelines of the ministries of defence and education.

''The winning participants from all four zones of the country will take part in the National Band Competition. The band team that emerges as the winner at the national level will get the opportunity to perform on Kartavya Path on January 26,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025