Delhi HC issues notice on plea of illegal conversion of public park into party lawn in Nizamuddin West

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Government of NCT of Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Nizamuddin West Association on a writ petition alleging illegal encroachment, conversion of a public park into a party lawn and its commercial misuse in Nizamuddin West by Nizamuddin West RWA. Justice Mini Pushkarna, while hearing the matter, recorded that the writ petition seeks directions to Respondent Nos 1 to 3 to take action against the Nizamuddin West Association RWA (Respondent No. 4) for encroachment, conversion of a public park into a party lawn and its commercial misuse by organising weddings, parties and other commercial functions in the said public park adjacent to the Nizamuddin West Community Centre.

Notices were issued to all respondents, with replies directed to be filed within four weeks, followed by rejoinders, if any. The petition has been filed by Shiraz Parveen, a super senior citizen of 85 years old and a permanent resident of Nizamuddin West. The petitioner is represented by Advocate Sumit Gehlot of Fidelegal Advocates & Solicitors.

Advocate Sumit Gehlot, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that despite repeated complaints the authorities failed to take effective action, leaving the petitioner with no option but to approach the High Court. Highlighting the petitioner's advanced age and medical condition, Advocate Sumit Gehlot of Fidelegal submitted that continuous late-night events, loud music, firecrackers, illegal parking, waste dumping and unauthorised construction have caused severe health issues and environmental nuisance to the petitioner and her family.

The plea states that Parveen suffers from ailments including high blood pressure, renal impairment, hyperthyroidism and cardiac problems, which are aggravated by the alleged activities. The petition relies on official DDA layout plans to contend that while one pocket in the locality is earmarked for a community hall, the disputed site is specifically designated as a public park, which has been illegally converted into Party Lawn by the Nizamuddin West Association.

Advocate Sumit Gehlot submitted that the Nizamuddin West Association has illegally encroached upon the park, concretised the green area and is commercially exploiting it by renting it out for weddings and social functions, in clear violation of planning norms, municipal laws and environmental regulations. The plea also points out that the petitioner had earlier approached the concerned authorities; however, no meaningful action followed, prompting the present writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution, plea added.

Invoking Article 21 and settled Supreme Court jurisprudence on the right to a healthy environment, the petitioner, through Advocate Sumit Gehlot of Fidelegal, has sought urgent directions to stop the alleged illegal use of the public park and to restore it to its original character for the benefit of residents and the community at large. (ANI)

