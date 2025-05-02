Brilyant Appoints Akash Saxenaa as New CEO Amid Growth Ambitions

Brilyant, a prominent figure in global IT services and systems integration, has named Akash Saxenaa as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 2, 2025. This strategic leadership change follows the transition of Suresh Reddy to the role of Chairman & Managing Director.

Saxenaa, known for his extensive career spanning over three decades, has spearheaded revenue growth and market expansion for technology giants including Samsung Electronics, IBM, and HP. As the recent Vice President at Samsung Electronics, he executed high-impact strategies for the Enterprise Business in South West Asia, leading to significant profitability.

Suresh Reddy, Chairman of Brilyant, expressed enthusiasm over Saxenaa's appointment, commending his strategic acumen and industry expertise. Saxenaa, acknowledging the opportunity, aims to build on Brilyant's solid foundation, enhancing innovation and delivering unmatched value to its clientele. Founded in 2014, Brilyant operates across 14 offices globally, focusing on transforming IT infrastructures with comprehensive integrated solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)