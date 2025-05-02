Left Menu

Brilyant Appoints Akash Saxenaa as New CEO Amid Growth Ambitions

Brilyant, a prominent IT services firm, has appointed Akash Saxenaa as its new CEO effective May 2025. Saxenaa, a veteran business leader with 30 years of experience from companies like Samsung and IBM, succeeds Suresh Reddy. He aims to drive growth and innovation for Brilyant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:46 IST
Brilyant Appoints Akash Saxenaa as New CEO Amid Growth Ambitions

Brilyant, a prominent figure in global IT services and systems integration, has named Akash Saxenaa as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 2, 2025. This strategic leadership change follows the transition of Suresh Reddy to the role of Chairman & Managing Director.

Saxenaa, known for his extensive career spanning over three decades, has spearheaded revenue growth and market expansion for technology giants including Samsung Electronics, IBM, and HP. As the recent Vice President at Samsung Electronics, he executed high-impact strategies for the Enterprise Business in South West Asia, leading to significant profitability.

Suresh Reddy, Chairman of Brilyant, expressed enthusiasm over Saxenaa's appointment, commending his strategic acumen and industry expertise. Saxenaa, acknowledging the opportunity, aims to build on Brilyant's solid foundation, enhancing innovation and delivering unmatched value to its clientele. Founded in 2014, Brilyant operates across 14 offices globally, focusing on transforming IT infrastructures with comprehensive integrated solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025