HAPS: The Future of Secure, Cost-Effective Coverage

High altitude platforms provide secure, flexible coverage at lower cost than satellites. COAI urges India to develop a regulatory framework for HAPS, with investments in research and spectrum allocation. HAPS offer rapid deployment and lower latency, making them ideal for emergencies and surveillance without violating international treaties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:37 IST
High altitude platforms such as drones, balloons, and airships offer a secure and flexible alternative to satellites at a significantly lower cost, according to a senior official from the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

S P Kochhar, COAI Director General, highlighted that countries like the US, Japan, and the UK, as well as companies such as Airbus and SoftBank, are investing heavily in High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) technologies. He stressed the need for India to develop a regulatory framework encompassing spectrum allocation and airspace management to advance HAPS operations.

The timing of Kochhar's comments coincides with the collaboration of Indian telecom giants Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio with Elon Musk's Starlink, which faces regulatory hurdles in India. The main advantage of HAPS lies in their rapid deployment and lower operational altitudes, ensuring lower latency vital for real-time communication and military operations.

