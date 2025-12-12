Madhya Pradesh HC Reproaches Police for Ignoring Surveillance Norms

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken a firm stance against the police's neglect of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) mandates, particularly concerning the audio-video documentation of searches and seizures.

During a recent session, Justice Subodh Abhyankar summoned the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, urging compliance with these essential provisions intended to ensure transparency.

The case in focus involves an 18-year-old from Rajasthan, accused of smuggling opium. The court's involvement led to suspensions of local police officers, amid allegations of procedural lapses during his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)