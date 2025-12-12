Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh HC Reproaches Police for Ignoring Surveillance Norms

The Madhya Pradesh High Court criticized the police for not adhering to BNSS mandates on recording searches and seizures. The court called on the Home Department to report on compliance efforts. This follows the controversial arrest and interim bail of a young man accused of opium smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh HC Reproaches Police for Ignoring Surveillance Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken a firm stance against the police's neglect of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) mandates, particularly concerning the audio-video documentation of searches and seizures.

During a recent session, Justice Subodh Abhyankar summoned the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, urging compliance with these essential provisions intended to ensure transparency.

The case in focus involves an 18-year-old from Rajasthan, accused of smuggling opium. The court's involvement led to suspensions of local police officers, amid allegations of procedural lapses during his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

