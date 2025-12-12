Left Menu

Pope Leo Advocates Ethical Intelligence Practices Amid Surveillance Scandals

Pope Leo cautioned Italy's intelligence agencies against the misuse of confidential information, warning that such actions undermine democracy. Addressing the centenary of Italy's spy service, he called for lawful and ethical operations, highlighting recent surveillance scandals involving journalists and NGOs as a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:51 IST
Pope Leo
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a stern address on Friday, Pope Leo advised Italy's intelligence agencies to refrain from misusing confidential data, citing potential risks to democracy and public trust.

Marking a century of Italy's spy service, he acknowledged their security role but emphasized adherence to legal and ethical standards. He warned against using sensitive information to manipulate or harm public figures and urged vigilance against potential abuses.

The speech follows revelations about governmental use of spyware on journalists and activists, including cases involving notable NGOs. Pope Leo emphasized the need for proportionate actions that uphold citizens' rights and freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

