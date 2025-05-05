Netskope's Expansion in SAARC: Leveraging Advanced Security & Networking
Netskope has promoted Ajay Gupta to Vice President and Country Manager SAARC, expanding its footprint by opening new offices and data centers in India. The company has bolstered its NewEdge network, enhancing security services for clients like Tata Motors and strengthening partnerships across the SAARC region.
Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking, recently announced Ajay Gupta's promotion to Vice President and Country Manager SAARC. This comes as the company marks another growth year, serving over 3,900 global customers. Having joined Netskope in 2018, Gupta led the brand's significant expansion in India.
Since then, Netskope has opened offices in major Indian cities, growing its workforce to enhance local service and inaugurating three new data centers for its NewEdge private network. This development ensures optimized local processing for businesses, fortifying them against vulnerabilities like natural disasters.
The expansion reflects Netskope's dedication to the SAARC region, aided by key partnerships bolstering the local security infrastructure, like the deployment for Tata Motors. Netskope's strong focus on innovation and exceptional service is fostering critical tech stack consolidations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
