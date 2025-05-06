India's First Quantum Key Distribution Over MCF Network: A Leap Towards Secure Communication

STL, in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), has successfully demonstrated India's first Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) transmission over a 100-kilometer Multi-Core Fibre (MCF) network. This achievement is a crucial advancement towards building quantum-secured communication networks in the country.

As a frontrunner in digital infrastructure solutions, STL designed India's first MCF cable. This technology allows for simultaneous QKD and high-capacity data traffic, optimizing fibre usage by integrating quantum and classical signals distantly across the same fibre, thereby ensuring network security and cost efficiency.

This breakthrough serves as a catalyst for India's 5G/6G rollout, ensuring a secure and resilient communication framework. It exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships in digitizing India's telecom ecosystem, making significant progress in integrating quantum-classical communications over next-generation optical fibres.

(With inputs from agencies.)