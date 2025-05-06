Left Menu

India's First Quantum Key Distribution Over MCF Network: A Leap Towards Secure Communication

STL and C-DOT achieved a milestone by demonstrating India's first Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) transmission over a 100 km, 4-core Multi-Core Fibre (MCF) network. This innovation integrates QKD with MCF, enhancing communication security and capacity. It supports India's 5G/6G rollout, showcasing future-ready quantum communication networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

STL, in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), has successfully demonstrated India's first Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) transmission over a 100-kilometer Multi-Core Fibre (MCF) network. This achievement is a crucial advancement towards building quantum-secured communication networks in the country.

As a frontrunner in digital infrastructure solutions, STL designed India's first MCF cable. This technology allows for simultaneous QKD and high-capacity data traffic, optimizing fibre usage by integrating quantum and classical signals distantly across the same fibre, thereby ensuring network security and cost efficiency.

This breakthrough serves as a catalyst for India's 5G/6G rollout, ensuring a secure and resilient communication framework. It exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships in digitizing India's telecom ecosystem, making significant progress in integrating quantum-classical communications over next-generation optical fibres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

