PhonePe Glitch Sparks Nationwide UPI Chaos

PhonePe, the country's leading fintech firm, encountered a system glitch leading to transaction failures. Co-founder Rahul Chari announced enhanced cybersecurity measures and data redundancy drills. The issue, peaking at 7 pm, initially confused users as a UPI outage. Previous UPI disruptions occurred between March and April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant disruption, PhonePe, the nation's largest fintech entity, reported a system malfunction causing widespread transaction failures on its platform. The unexpected glitch created chaos across its user base.

Rahul Chari, co-founder of PhonePe, acknowledged the incident and stated the company has started active Disaster Recovery (DR) drills and ramped up cybersecurity measures on their network firewall. This move aims to fortify the system's resilience against future disruptions.

The outage, which surged at Monday's peak transaction time, was not due to UPI glitches as initially feared by users, but rather a capacity shortfall in the new data center. PhonePe promises improvements, ensuring a robust transaction service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

