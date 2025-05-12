PhonePe Glitch Sparks Nationwide UPI Chaos
PhonePe, the country's leading fintech firm, encountered a system glitch leading to transaction failures. Co-founder Rahul Chari announced enhanced cybersecurity measures and data redundancy drills. The issue, peaking at 7 pm, initially confused users as a UPI outage. Previous UPI disruptions occurred between March and April.
- Country:
- India
In a significant disruption, PhonePe, the nation's largest fintech entity, reported a system malfunction causing widespread transaction failures on its platform. The unexpected glitch created chaos across its user base.
Rahul Chari, co-founder of PhonePe, acknowledged the incident and stated the company has started active Disaster Recovery (DR) drills and ramped up cybersecurity measures on their network firewall. This move aims to fortify the system's resilience against future disruptions.
The outage, which surged at Monday's peak transaction time, was not due to UPI glitches as initially feared by users, but rather a capacity shortfall in the new data center. PhonePe promises improvements, ensuring a robust transaction service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cybersecurity in the Age of AI: Eugene Kaspersky's Urgent Call for Action
AI's Double-Edged Sword in Cybersecurity: Kaspersky's Alarm
EC-Council Invests $100 Million in Cybersecurity Innovation
Guatemala's Cybersecurity Under Attack: A Tale of Espionage and Denial
COAI Urges for Unified Cybersecurity Rules for Telecom and OTT Platforms