Revolutionizing Automation: The Launch of Universal Robots' UR15

Universal Robots has launched the UR15, a high-speed collaborative robot boasting enhanced capabilities for diverse industries. The UR15, featuring new motion control and AI technology, achieves faster cycle times, superior trajectory smoothness, and improved handling, designed to empower sectors like automotive, metal machining, and electronics with flexibility and reliability.

Updated: 13-05-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:27 IST
Universal Robots, the frontrunner in the collaborative robotics industry, unveiled its latest breakthrough at the Automate event in Detroit: the UR15. This new collaborative robot promises faster operations with a maximum TCP speed of 5 m/s, setting new standards in productivity and cost efficiency across various applications.

The UR15 distinguishes itself with its unparalleled motion capabilities, providing up to a 30% reduction in cycle times for pick-and-place tasks compared to previous models. Its lightweight build and compact size offer unmatched flexibility, accommodating tight workspaces without sacrificing performance.

Equipped with PolyScope X and AI capabilities, the UR15 enhances automation possibilities, offering industries like automotive, metal machining, and electronics a powerful tool to meet their unique challenges. The cobot, available for order now, will commence shipping in June.

