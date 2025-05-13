Revolutionizing Automation: The Launch of Universal Robots' UR15

Universal Robots, the frontrunner in the collaborative robotics industry, unveiled its latest breakthrough at the Automate event in Detroit: the UR15. This new collaborative robot promises faster operations with a maximum TCP speed of 5 m/s, setting new standards in productivity and cost efficiency across various applications.

The UR15 distinguishes itself with its unparalleled motion capabilities, providing up to a 30% reduction in cycle times for pick-and-place tasks compared to previous models. Its lightweight build and compact size offer unmatched flexibility, accommodating tight workspaces without sacrificing performance.

Equipped with PolyScope X and AI capabilities, the UR15 enhances automation possibilities, offering industries like automotive, metal machining, and electronics a powerful tool to meet their unique challenges. The cobot, available for order now, will commence shipping in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)