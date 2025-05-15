Left Menu

Qlik Revolutionizes Data Workflow with Agentic Experience and Open Lakehouse

Qlik has launched its new agentic experience and Open Lakehouse solutions to streamline data workflows. The agentic experience offers a conversational AI interface for faster decision-making, while the Open Lakehouse provides a scalable, cost-effective data management system. These innovations aim to enhance productivity and meet modern enterprise demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 15-05-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 09:41 IST
Qlik, a leader in data integration and artificial intelligence, unveiled its agentic experience and Open Lakehouse at Qlik Connect 2025. These innovations aim to streamline complex data workflows, making decision-making faster and more efficient for enterprises.

The agentic experience offers users a single, conversational interface to engage with data, leveraging AI to uncover insights swiftly. This new approach reduces the gap between data, decisions, and outcomes, according to Qlik CEO Mike Capone, who emphasized the importance of seamless integration into everyday workflows.

The Open Lakehouse is designed for enterprises needing scalability and cost-effectiveness. Built on Apache Iceberg, it offers significant improvements in query performance and reduced infrastructure costs, supporting AI and analytics at an enterprise scale without compromise. As businesses face AI adoption challenges, these Qlik solutions aim to empower companies to operationalize AI effectively.

