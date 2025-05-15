Qlik Revolutionizes Data Workflow with Agentic Experience and Open Lakehouse

Qlik, a leader in data integration and artificial intelligence, unveiled its agentic experience and Open Lakehouse at Qlik Connect 2025. These innovations aim to streamline complex data workflows, making decision-making faster and more efficient for enterprises.

The agentic experience offers users a single, conversational interface to engage with data, leveraging AI to uncover insights swiftly. This new approach reduces the gap between data, decisions, and outcomes, according to Qlik CEO Mike Capone, who emphasized the importance of seamless integration into everyday workflows.

The Open Lakehouse is designed for enterprises needing scalability and cost-effectiveness. Built on Apache Iceberg, it offers significant improvements in query performance and reduced infrastructure costs, supporting AI and analytics at an enterprise scale without compromise. As businesses face AI adoption challenges, these Qlik solutions aim to empower companies to operationalize AI effectively.

