Crackdown on Digital Black Markets: Telegram Shuts Down Huione and Xinbi

Two prominent digital black markets, Xinbi Guarantee and Huione Guarantee, operating on Telegram have been dismantled by the platform, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

These Chinese-language markets were notorious for aiding cybercriminals and offering services like money laundering. Telegram maintained that scamming and such illegal activities are against its terms and always result in removal.

Elliptic, a blockchain research firm, reported that over $35 billion in transactions had been facilitated by these markets, far surpassing infamous predecessors like Silk Road. The closure deals a significant setback to online fraudsters reliant on these services.

(With inputs from agencies.)