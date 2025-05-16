Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial
Meta Platforms is seeking dismissal of the FTC's antitrust case that accuses the company of maintaining an illegal social media monopoly. The case focuses on Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The judge's decision could end the trial sooner, or potentially lead to a second trial.
Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleging an illegal social media monopoly. The trial, which commenced on April 14 in Washington, targets Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp as anticompetitive actions.
If Meta's request is approved, it could expedite the conclusion of the high-profile antitrust trial. However, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg may opt not to consider the request. Meta is currently introducing its defense evidence, with proceedings potentially extending into June.
The FTC accuses Meta of purchasing Instagram and WhatsApp to eliminate competition, backed by emails from CEO Mark Zuckerberg. However, Meta argues that WhatsApp had no intentions of rivaling Facebook and that Instagram thrived post-acquisition. The trial continues as both parties prepare for closing arguments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meta
- FTC
- antitrust
- monopoly
- trial
- acquisitions
- Zuckerberg
ALSO READ
Arshad Nadeem's Instagram Blocked in India Amid Political Tensions
106 Telegram, 16 Instagram channels found engaged in spreading misinformation about NEET-UG: Sources in National Testing Agency.
Tirumala Temple Introduces WhatsApp Feedback System for Pilgrims
UP Transport Department Unveils 24x7 WhatsApp Chatbot for Seamless Services
Paris FC Breaks Monopoly: The Rise of a Second Soccer Titan in the City of Light