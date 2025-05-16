Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleging an illegal social media monopoly. The trial, which commenced on April 14 in Washington, targets Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp as anticompetitive actions.

If Meta's request is approved, it could expedite the conclusion of the high-profile antitrust trial. However, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg may opt not to consider the request. Meta is currently introducing its defense evidence, with proceedings potentially extending into June.

The FTC accuses Meta of purchasing Instagram and WhatsApp to eliminate competition, backed by emails from CEO Mark Zuckerberg. However, Meta argues that WhatsApp had no intentions of rivaling Facebook and that Instagram thrived post-acquisition. The trial continues as both parties prepare for closing arguments.

