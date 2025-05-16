Left Menu

String Metaverse Ltd Achieves Record Growth in Web 3.0 Expansion

String Metaverse Ltd, India's first publicly listed Web 3.0 company, has posted substantial financial growth for FY 2024-25, with revenues surging by 169.40% and net profits by 225.79%. The company plans to expand globally by investing in high-performance Cloud Data Centres and raising funds to support its Digital Asset Treasury strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

String Metaverse Ltd, the pioneering Indian Web 3.0 company, has unveiled remarkable financial achievements for the fiscal year 2024-25. The firm secured a 169.40% rise in revenue, reaching ₹407.36 crore, with net profits leaping by 225.79% to ₹35.25 crore.

In light of a successfully oversubscribed Rights Issue, public shareholding increased to 18.21%, and a subsequent issue aims to raise it to 25%, aligning with SEBI's norms. In a strategic global push, the company plans a ₹415 crore investment in Cloud Data Centres to host Blockchain Validation Nodes on major networks.

String Metaverse's innovative decision to hold its profits and reserves in Digital Assets highlights its commitment to leading in decentralized finance. To support its expansive strategy, the company will generate ₹16,600 crore over three years through varied financial instruments for digital asset and infrastructure growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

