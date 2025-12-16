Odisha's Pharma Push: A New Era for Investment
The Odisha government has signed 45 MoUs with companies for a total investment of Rs 6,263 crore in pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, and infrastructure. The initiative is expected to create 38,406 jobs. The state aims to become a hub for medicine production, supported by new policies and dedicated industrial parks.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government on Tuesday signed 45 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with various companies, committing a total investment of Rs 6,263 crore. This investment aims to boost the pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, and industrial infrastructure sectors, promising to generate employment for 38,406 people in the region, officials report.
At the Odisha Pharma Summit-2025, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted Odisha's attractiveness for investors, citing comprehensive reforms improving business conditions. With 32 MoUs targeting pharmaceutical firms and notable commitments in medical technology and infrastructure, Odisha's industrial ecosystem is set for significant growth, particularly in the medicine sector.
The state has launched the Odisha Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Policy 2025 to support this growth, with new Pharma and Medical Devices Parks in development. Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain emphasized the state's sector-focused industrialization strategy, aiming to position Odisha as a leader in the global pharmaceutical market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving Job Growth Amid Economic Challenges: U.S. Employment Rebounds
Empowering Rural India: The VB-G RAM G Bill Revolutionizes Employment
New Bills Set to Reshape India's Civil Nuclear and Rural Employment Sectors
Jharkhand Congress Protests Against Controversial Rural Employment Bill
Centre Introduces VB–G-RAM-G Bill to Guarantee 125 Days of Rural Wage Employment