Amazon's Bold Move: Potential $10 Billion Investment in OpenAI
Amazon is reportedly discussing a potential investment in OpenAI that might value the ChatGPT creator at over $500 billion. While talks remain tentative, Amazon's investment could reach up to $10 billion, although the final decision is still uncertain and subject to change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 08:44 IST
Amazon is reportedly in discussions to make a significant investment in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. This move could potentially value OpenAI at more than $500 billion, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
The discussions are still in progress, and details have not been finalized. The source indicated that Amazon could invest $10 billion or even opt out of the deal entirely, depending on how the talks unfold.
This potential investment marks a significant step as Amazon evaluates expanding its influence in the AI industry amidst growing global interest in artificial intelligence technology.
