Amazon's Bold Move: Potential $10 Billion Investment in OpenAI

Amazon is reportedly in discussions to make a significant investment in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. This move could potentially value OpenAI at more than $500 billion, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

The discussions are still in progress, and details have not been finalized. The source indicated that Amazon could invest $10 billion or even opt out of the deal entirely, depending on how the talks unfold.

This potential investment marks a significant step as Amazon evaluates expanding its influence in the AI industry amidst growing global interest in artificial intelligence technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)