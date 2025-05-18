Left Menu

Lumax Boosts Stake in IAC India, Targets Enhanced Mobility Solutions

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd will acquire the remaining 25% stake in IAC International Automotive India for Rs 221 crore, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary by May 2025. The acquisition aims to drive growth, enhance synergies, and expand influence in sustainable mobility through key partnerships in electric vehicle platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd announced its decision to acquire the remaining 25% stake in IAC International Automotive India Pvt Ltd, for a transaction value of Rs 221 crore. With this acquisition, Lumax will soon transform IAC India into a wholly-owned subsidiary, pending necessary approvals by May 31, 2025.

This strategic move, which follows Lumax's previous acquisition of a 75% stake in March, seeks to unlock synergies and further consolidate its position in the automotive sector. The company's Chairman, Deepak Jain, emphasized the importance of this development in strengthening Lumax's strategic vision, promoting continuity and scalability in the business.

Jain also highlighted the deal's role in expanding Lumax's reach on major electric vehicle platforms of leading OEMs like Mahindra & Mahindra, underscoring a firm commitment to sustainable mobility solutions. IAC India supports its operations with five manufacturing plants and an engineering center, employing 330 experts in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

