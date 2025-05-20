BLS e-services Aims for Expansive Growth in Business Correspondent Sector

BLS e-services, a subsidiary of BLS International, has revealed an ambitious plan to extend its Business Correspondent network to over 60,000 agents by the fiscal year 2026-27. This expansion targets increasing the firm's footprint across rural and previously underrepresented regions in India.

Industry projections suggest that the Business Correspondent sector will surpass Rs 14,700 crore by FY2025, with a compounded annual growth rate of 19 per cent. BLS e-services intends to replicate this growth, enhancing its network currently comprising over 44,800 agents to more than 60,000 touchpoints.

'Our mission is to transform every BLS outlet into a comprehensive digital access hub,' stated Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS e-services. The company is heavily investing in AI-driven customer analytics and back-end process automation to achieve this vision, alongside integrating rural digital commerce through its BLS Sewa platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)