Left Menu

BLS e-services Aims for Expansive Growth in Business Correspondent Sector

BLS e-services, a subsidiary of BLS International, plans to expand its Business Correspondent network to 60,000 agents by 2026-27. This expansion aligns with a projected Rs 14,700 crore industry growth by 2025. The company aims to become a leading, tech-enabled operator, enhancing rural and semi-urban digital access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:53 IST
BLS e-services Aims for Expansive Growth in Business Correspondent Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BLS e-services, a subsidiary of BLS International, has revealed an ambitious plan to extend its Business Correspondent network to over 60,000 agents by the fiscal year 2026-27. This expansion targets increasing the firm's footprint across rural and previously underrepresented regions in India.

Industry projections suggest that the Business Correspondent sector will surpass Rs 14,700 crore by FY2025, with a compounded annual growth rate of 19 per cent. BLS e-services intends to replicate this growth, enhancing its network currently comprising over 44,800 agents to more than 60,000 touchpoints.

'Our mission is to transform every BLS outlet into a comprehensive digital access hub,' stated Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS e-services. The company is heavily investing in AI-driven customer analytics and back-end process automation to achieve this vision, alongside integrating rural digital commerce through its BLS Sewa platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025