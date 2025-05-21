TCS bags add-on advance purchase order worth Rs 2,903.22 cr from BSNL

India's largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it has clinched an add-on Advance Purchase Order (APO) for about Rs 2,903 crore from state-owned telecom corporation BSNL.

The order is for planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and annual maintenance of 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

TCS said that detailed purchase orders will be issued by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to the company in due course subject to fulfilment of certain conditions and documentation as mentioned in the APO.

